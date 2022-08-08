Watch: Logan Paul discusses his trainer Milton Supreme's cancer diagnosis

Logan Paul has dedicated his latest 99 Originals piece to his trainer Milton Lacroix aka Milton Supreme. The 99 Originals project is an NFT project that Paul undertook following his fight against Floyd Mayweather. After releasing the piece, 'The Maverick' uploaded a short video explaining the meaning behind the photo.

His latest piece, titled 'Where you go, I go' is a tribute to his boxing trainer Milton Lacroix. In the video he uploaded, he revealed that following the Mayweather fight, Lacroix was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment:

"I love this guy so much, and then he got cancer. Just devastating, you know, where to go from here. So, in the interim of this project when I was not focused on my physical fitness, he got his treatment and I think it has cleared, I think he's okay. You got this guy who's so full of life even cancer couldn't stop him. But yeah, Milton, I love you man, and where I go, you go."

Despite not actively boxing currently, Lacroix is always traveling with Paul and helps him train wherever he is.

Andrew Tate offers to buy Logan Paul a $5 million Bugatti

Logan Paul recently spoke about Andrew Tate and his rise to fame and claimed he would not be relevant soon. He also challenged the former kickboxer to a fight. In response to 'The Maverick's comments and his challenge, 'Cobra' Tate, on the latest episode of Jet Talk, said:

"Logan Paul's a wrestler now, I heard, I though he was doing WWF [WWE]. I saw he did a call out video but he doesn't have a Bugatti, I offered to buy him one. Should I buy him a Bugatti? Should I buy a brand new $5 million Bugati and drive and drop to his house and say, 'Listen bro, you said I wouldn't be revelent next year but you're oviously broke now. So let's just shake hands and be friends.'"

Tate laughed off the comments and Paul's offer.

He doesn't know how WWE works. Andrew Tate responds to Logan Paul callout, Says he's ready for a WWE Royal Rumble match.He doesn't know how WWE works. Andrew Tate responds to Logan Paul callout, Says he's ready for a WWE Royal Rumble match. He doesn't know how WWE works. 😂😂 https://t.co/164m8yDyUa

