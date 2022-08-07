Andrew Tate claims he’ll buy Logan Paul a Bugatti in response to being called out for a fight

Former boxer and internet sensation Andrew Tate responded to calls to fight Logan Paul earlier today, August 6, and offered to buy the American YouTuber a luxurious Bugatti. In a recent vlog, Mike Majlak had an in-depth conversation with popular YouTuber Logan Paul on whether he would be interested in facing off against Andrew Tate inside a boxing ring.

The internet personality then revealed that he was definitely up for the match and even took a slight dig at Mike for his crush on Tate. He thinks it will be a huge fight and the only way people will ever remember him in the near future.

Now, Tate has publicly accepted the offer in response to the callout. And yet, in an unpredictable fashion, instead offered to purchase Paul a luxurious Bugatti car.

Andrew Tate offers Logan Paul a Bugatti worth $5 million

During the most recent episode of Jet Talk, Andrew Tate laughed off Paul's comments and made another offer of his own. As per the popular personality himself, he would present an expensive Buggati to Paul at his own house as a sweet gesture of starting a new friendship. Ironically pinpointing towards Logan Paul's financial status, Tate said:

"Logan Paul's a wrestler now, I heard, I though he was doing WWF. I saw he did a call out video but he doesn't have a Bugatti, I offered to buy him one. Should I buy him a Bugatti? Should I buy a brand new $5 million Bugati and drive and drop to his house and say, 'listen bro you said I wouldn't be revelent next year but your're oviously broke now. So let's just shake hands and be friends.'"

Further continuing his trail of thoughts, Tate titled himself as the "most dangerous man on the planet," but also a nice guy. At 27:41, he finished by saying:

"I am a nice guy. Obviously, I am the most dangerous man on the planet but I am also a nice guy. If he wants a Bugatti, he can have one all he has to do is ask. Where the f*** does he even live? Whatever if he wants a Bugatti, we can just put it on the card."

As of now, Logan Paul hasn't replied to the comment yet. We're not sure if Paul is going to turn down the astonishing offer, but similarly we're not sure if Tate is going to follow through on his offer and gift him a Buggati. Eithway, it doesn't seem like the controversial back-and-forth between the two internet sensations is over and things may get even more interesting for viewers.

Social media reacts to the potential match-up

As expected, social media has been chatting about the potential match-up and who would come out of it as the ultimate winner. For some, it may depend on what kind of match it will be, while others already have a winner on their mind.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans have to regarding the potential fight between Andrew Tate and Logan paul.

At the time of writing, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. However, given the hype around the match, it's certainly clear that if the fight happens, it will undoubtedly draw both money and viewers.

