"Tommy is already scared" - Jake Paul doubts he will ever face Tommy Fury

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were originally supposed to fight each other on August 6, only for Fury to pull out of their scheduled bout. This came after the British boxer withdrew from their a separate, previously scheduled bout in December 2021 due to a rib injury. Although the second cancelation was attributed to travel issues, Tyson Fury's younger brother is beginning to develop a pattern.

There has been no official confirmation that the bout will be rescheduled. Jake Paul has gone so far as to say that he doesn't believe that Tommy Fury will even attempt to schedule another fight with him after his upcoming clash with Hasim Rahman Jr.

Most boxing fans think that a fight against Fury's replacement will be a much bigger test for Paul, as Rahman Jr. is taller, heavier, and much more experienced as a professional boxer than Fury.

On The DAZN Boxing Show, Paul said:

"Tommy is already scared now, so after I beat a professional boxer, what do you think is going to happen? I just don't think Tommy will fight me after he sees what I do to someone who's more experienced than him."

Needless to say, Paul predicts that he will defeat Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul and his team trash-talk Tommy Fury

Jake Paul after his second bout with Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul's coach BJ Flores, who has been coaching Paul since his professional debut, believes that Tommy Fury, unlike his brother Tyson, will "never have a real fight" after pulling out of two bouts with his fighter.

Most people who say that 'TNT' is the better fighter, according to Flores, only do so because his brother, Tyson Fury, is the world heavyweight champion. While Paul's team, along with nearly everyone else, agree that 'The Gypsy King' is one of the greatest fighters of his era, they don't give Tommy any respect.

In an interview with The Schmo, Logan Paul said:

"I think Tommy made the right decision, although everyone for the rest of his life will be like, 'You're a p***y. Your older brother's a man, and you're not, and you're a disgrace to your family'... I think that's not as bad as getting knocked out by Jake. That was the alternative."

Logan advised his brother not to give Tommy Fury another chance to face him.

Watch the full interview below:

Tommy Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, also said that he tried to get his fighter's travel issues resolved:

“God knows. It was supposed to happen, it wasn’t Tommy’s fault, he went to the Airport, took all his team along, the tickets were bought, everything was good to go, but there was a problem with the ESTA."

