Hasim Rahman Jr.'s height, weight, & boxing record

Hasim Rahman Jr. is set for the biggest fight of his career.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were set for a Showtime pay-per-view bout in August at Madison Square Garden; however, following the bout's announcement, 'TNT' began running into visa issues and couldn't gain entry to the United States.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer put a time limit on the Brit. As of yesterday, Fury was unable to get his visa issue figured out, so Paul pulled the plug on the fight.

As such, 'The Problem Child' began looking for a replacement for Fury. His team soon settled on a former training partner of Paul, the lesser-known Hasim Rahman Jr. Many fans were shocked by the announcement given his low-profile.

As far as 'Gold Blooded' goes, he's much bigger than Paul. The YouTuber has been criticized in the past for not fighting boxers his size, but that won't be a problem come August in New York.

Rahman Jr. is 6 feet 3 inches tall. Furthermore, while Paul fights at cruiserweight, his opponent doesn't. The 31-year-old has only fought his career at heavyweight, and has weighed as much as 269 pounds in his fights. During his latest bout earlier this year, Rahman Jr. weighed 224 pounds.

In addition to his height and weight advantage, Rahman Jr. also has more boxing experience than Paul. Rahman Jr. has more amateur and professional fights than Paul, and the 31-year-old currently holds a 12-1 professional boxing record.

Will Hasim Rahman Jr. defeat Jake Paul?

While the official betting odds haven't been released for August's fight between Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul, the former is expected to be a massive favorite.

'The Problem Child' is only five fights into his career, although he has made it through undefeated. However, he's never fought a single boxer with a professional victory under their belt.

Furthermore, he's never faced a boxer around his size. While Paul has stated that he walks around 200 pounds, his foes generally fight around 170 pounds. He's not just fighting someone his size this time around—the YouTuber is fighting someone who's even bigger than him.

In terms of boxing ability, Rahman Jr. doesn't look like a future champion. Luckily for him, that doesn't really matter in this sort of fight, as he's fighting a YouTuber with only a few years of experience.

Presently, Rahman Jr. looks like he will have an easy night in August, but Paul's power makes the fight intriguing.

