Jake Paul in talks to face Hasim Rahman Jr. as a replacement for Tommy Fury

With the matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury very much in doubt, the American revealed that his team will begin working on a new opponent. It looks as though Fury will not be able to face Paul due to being denied access into the USA.

It's now being reported by Chris Mannix from Sports Illustrated that a new opponent is being worked on behind the scenes. The deal to face Hasim Rahman's son Rahman Jr. is close to being finalized, meaning that the 12-1 boxer looks set to become Jake Paul's sixth opponent.

Rahman Sr. has been well known in the boxing world since his shock victory against Lennox Lewis in 2001. The heavyweight knocked out Lewis in the fifth-round to score one of the sport's biggest shocks.

"Jake Paul is finalizing a deal to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th, sources familiar with the negotiations told Sports Illustrated. Rahman (12-1) is the son of ex-heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. Paul pivoting away from Tommy Fury, who was denied entry into the U.S. last week."

The tweet was then backed up by Sports Illustrated, who also posted a tweet. It is yet to be officially announced, but all indicators suggest that the next fight for the American superstar will be against Hasim Rahman Jr.

Hasim Rahman - Can his son replicate a similar shock victory against Jake Paul?

Hasim Rahman Sr. is a famous name in the sport of boxing, as he shared the ring with many legendary fighters during his 61-fight career. The former heavyweight competed against Lennox Lewis twice, James Toney twice, Alexander Povetkin, Wladimir Klitschko and Evander Holyfield.

Rahman Sr. held one of his greatest career moments when he shocked the world by defeating Lennox Lewis. The bookies gave Rahman a 20-1 chance of securing a victory on the night.

The son of the famous fighter is yet to live up to his father's legacy but will stand as Paul's toughest test yet as he will be the first opponent to be a traditional boxer. If he can pull off an upset inside Madison Square Garden, his name and profile will rocket to stardom.

