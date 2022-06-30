"Tommy Fury is in hiding" - Jake Paul expresses frustration as fight with Tommy Fury looks in doubt

The matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury once again looks very much in doubt. The pair were scheduled to face each other on August 6 in Madison Square Garden, New York.

They were meant to originally fight on December 18 last year but Fury pulled out due to injury. It once again looks like the contest will come as a failure from the Brit's end due to being denied access into America.

Despite this, Jake Paul insisted on his social media that his team have found a way for the problem to be resolved. However, the American has indicated that the Brit isn't showing any urgency to participate.

The YouTube star and Tyson Fury also made a bet for the fight. Both men took to social media to agree on a $1 million wager, but Paul has now claimed that the heavyweight is backing out too.

Paul's latest update on Twitter read:

"Tommy Fury is in hiding. B**** made. Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother. Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One"

With 'The Problem Child' looking like he will move on to the next challenge, it is likely that this was the last opportunity for the Brit to fight the American.

Paul has claimed that Fury was expected to earn $2 million for the contest but with the complications, it looks very much in doubt.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother.



Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One Tommy Fury is in hiding. Bitch made.Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother.Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One Tommy Fury is in hiding. Bitch made.Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother.Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One ☝️

Who will replace Tommy Fury to fight Jake Paul?

When the first fight was canceled, Tyron Woodley stepped in to take the rematch against Paul and was knocked out in the sixth-round. The brutal finish is likely to have put an end to a trilogy fight between Paul and the former UFC champion.

The hype for the matchup against Fury was largely due to it being Paul's first traditional boxer as an opponent. 'The Problem Child' even highlighted this as his biggest test in his announcement video due to that reason.

This means that there's a big possibility that the replacement opponent will be a traditional boxer too.

During the pre-fight media build-up to Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul came to an agreement for his next opponent. They agreed that Paul would face any of the promoter's fighters with a record of 10-0 or under.

This resulted in the Matchroom Boxing promoter offering Cheavon Clarke as an option, to which the British fighter openly accepted. Clarke is a 2-0 professional cruiserweight boxer who is promoted by Eddie Hearn and holds an admirable amateur pedigree.

Watch Cheavon Clarke speak on the subject here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far