Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury net worth comparison in 2022 

The highly anticipated matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is finally set to take place on August 6. The pair are very early in their boxing careers but both hold huge names in the celebrity world as well as in the sport.

The athletes are both very young with the potential to grow even bigger in boxing as Paul is 25 years old and Fury is two years younger.

The net worth of the American is very impressive, but that isn't surprising due to his emphatic multi-dimensional career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul's net worth sits at around $30 million, as of 2022.

Paul is the 46th highest paid athlete after only having five professional bouts and makes around $20-40 million per year before tax deductions.

Furthermore, the American also uses his high profile to boost the careers of other boxers such as Amanda Serrano. Paul co-promoted the female fighter's recent historic clash against Katie Taylor in April.

Tommy Fury's net worth is estimated to be more than $1.2 million, according to the Sun. The boxer has earned a large portion of his wealth while being in a relationship with Molly-Mae Hague.

The Brit is only eight fights into his professional career and is already considered a leading light of the sport. Not much of his earnings are directly through his bouts, as he earned just around $15,000 in his seventh fight against Anthony Taylor. The clash took place on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 1 last year.

Much of Fury's financial gains have come from endorsements deals, which also involve his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague. This includes sponsorships from Disney Plus and McDonald's.

The young couple met on UK reality show 'Love Island' and have been together ever since. Hague is a celebrity star herself, following her time on the show, and has earned herself a role as the creative director of clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Tommy Fury (left) and Molly-Mae Hague (right) - Getty Images

How did Jake Paul build up his profile before being a boxer?

The superstar reached celebrity stardom after becoming one of the biggest stars on YouTube, by being a comedian, podcaster, Disney Channel actor, and now a boxer.

Jake Paul started out his career on the video-sharing app Vine in 2013, where himself and his brother Logan Paul rocketed to fame. The pair collaborated with huge stars such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

After the fall of Vine, the American moved his following to YouTube and also signed a deal with Disney Channel to be in the sitcom ‘Bizaardvark’.

His success then significantly increased in 2017 when Paul founded Team 10. The group was filled with a team of influencers that created comedic content for their teenage demographic.

A victory in the upcoming fight against Tommy Fury will only strengthen his brand and increase his monetary power.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far