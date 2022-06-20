"I will go spark Gib right now" - Logan Paul dismisses AnEsonGib's boxing credentials

Logan Paul is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the world. The YouTuber has been involved in many huge events. 'The Maverick' is even one of WWE's newest stars, making his wrestling debut at WrestleMania 38 in April.

Paul has also shared the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather and English YouTuber KSI.

It's very likely that the mega-star will return to the boxing ring, but an opponent is far from being announced. While on the True Geordie podcast, host Brian Davis suggested that Paul should fight YouTuber AnEsonGib, to which he replied:

"I will go spar Gib right now. Right from here, I'll leave this podcast hungover, go spar Gib and he won't make it out of two rounds... I think it's such a waste of time."

AnEsonGib was last in the ring in 2021, where he defeated TikTok star Tayler Holder. 'Big Gibber' was expected to fall short against Holder but secured a controversial draw decision, which was later overturned in his favour.

The YouTuber is set to return to the ring against Austin McBroom on July 30. This will be the Brit's second professional bout as he looks to redeem his professional debut performance.

The popular UK-based YouTuber suffered a first-round technical knockout defeat in his professional debut against Logan Paul's brother Jake. However, Jake Paul has since gone on to prove that he's a much higher caliber of fighter than the rest of the YouTube boxers.

Watch Paul's full clip here:

Would Logan Paul face AnEsonGib if he beats Austin McBroom?

Logan Paul may look at even bigger propositions than facing another YouTuber in an event. This includes continuing his exhibition contests against former fighters and celebrities.

However, if Gib’s loyal fanbase demands a contest with Paul, he may be convinced. This has worked in the past when there was high demand for Jake Paul to accept a matchup against the YouTuber.

To further this, 'Big Gibber' has been involved with YouTube boxing from the very beginning and is highly respected by the YouTube audience. The Brit has a history with the Paul bloodline, which could be a key motivator in wanting to prove himself.

