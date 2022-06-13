"I think he's going to win" - YouTuber Calfreezy on the potential KSI vs. Jake Paul fight

With KSI looking to eventually fight Jake Paul, YouTube sensation Calfreezy (Callum Airey) has expressed his confidence about the Brit's return to the ring.

KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) last fought three years ago on his professional debut against Logan Paul, where he won by split-decision. The Brit has announced his return to the squared circle for August but his opponent is yet to be confirmed.

The plan from Olatunji's side is to have two or three comeback fights, wear off his ring rust and then look to chase a clash with Jake Paul.

Olatunji has also made some adjustments to his training team as his original coach Viddal Riley looks to focus on his own boxing career. The Brit's new coach is yet to be announced but will likely be revealed when he confirms his next opponent.

The YouTuber's close friend Calfreezy recently spoke to SecondsOut about the star:

"He's [Olatunji] like a big game player. When it comes down to it, he just gets the job done. So regardless of who his opponent is, I think he's going to win it. I think that maybe the end goal or what he's working towards is that Jake Paul fight. To me, these seem more like tune-up fights."

With Jake Paul also looking set to announce his next opponent in due time, he has revealed that he will compete in his sixth professional bout on August 6. According to the American's Instagram account, he will be fighting in Madison Square Garden, on the same card as Amanda Serrano.

KSI, on the other hand, has a lot of work to do if he wants to get closer to a matchup against his YouTube rival. Paul has now surpassed the Brit with his boxing experience, as he's racked up an unbeaten 5-0 record in the professional game.

In KSI's quest to fight Jake Paul, who are his most likely opponents?

The star will look to compete against an adequate opponent with a relevant name to attract eyes.

A popular name who's been mentioned is Dillon Danis, who is an MMA fighter but most commonly known as Conor McGregor's training partner. The fighter was expected to box against Jake Paul, however it never materialized.

This looks like a probable opponent for KSI due to having a name in the social media and combat sports world but also being an opponent that Olatunji is favorable against.

Another potential opponent is YouTuber Alex Wassabi. The American social media star was involved in a recent YouTube boxing event where he fought against JJ's brother Deji. Wassabi handed the Brit his third boxing defeat as he won via split decision.

Since his victory, the American has expressed interest in fighting Olatunji next as he's continually called the Brit out for a matchup. This could provide an intriguing affair and make sense for the English star to seek a revenge victory for his brother's loss.

