"There's a dog that comes out of him" - Logan Paul gives his prediction for KSI vs. Alex Wassabi

KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) looks set to return to the ring on August 27 with Alex Wassabi as the likely opponent.

Olatunji last competed three years ago in his professional debut against Logan Paul, where he won by split-decision. Their first battle took place in 2018 in an amateur bout. The result was a draw that set up a mega rematch at the famous Staples Center.

The Brit's former opponent and current business partner Logan Paul has expressed his thoughts on the potential matchup. Paul was a guest on the popular True Geordie Podcast, where host Brian Davis asked the superstar for his opinion on the fight, to which he replied:

"I honestly think it's a gimme fight. I've been in the ring with the kid [KSI], he's a winner and the one thing that I think about is when he says he's gonna look completely different, is that I've just heard that before."

Paul then added:

"I know there's a dog that comes out of him when he gets in the ring that sometimes may revert him to the windmill. I don't think that will matter with Alex Wassabi."

A matchup between the Brit and Wassabi would be intriguing due to the story that surrounds the contest. The American recently beat KSI's younger brother Deji at a YouTube Boxing event. Wassabi handed Deji his third boxing defeat as he won via split decision.

The American social media star has since called out Olatunji for a comeback fight. This could provide an interesting affair and make sense for the English star to seek a revenge victory for his brother's loss.

If he surpasses that challenge, he can begin to pick up more momentum with the aim of fighting Jake Paul later down the line.

Watch the full clip of Logan Paul here:

How many fights will KSI have before fighting Jake Paul?

The British YouTuber has been out of the ring for three years now and will have to win more than one contest before clashing with Jake Paul.

Paul is, of course, trying to establish himself in the sport of boxing. The American has knocked out every opponent he has faced, including Tyron Woodley, who escaped the knockout in their first fight.

'JJ' will likely aim to match Paul's record of 5-0 before they can come to an agreement. This also depends on the outcome of the American's next bout, which is likely to be against Tommy Fury in August.

If he wins his next contest, his record will stand at 6-0.

