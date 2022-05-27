"It's not Jake Paul" - KSI's former trainer Viddal Riley discusses the YouTuber's next fight

KSI's former trainer Viddal Riley has revealed that he won't be in the YouTuber's corner for his return in August.

With Jake Paul making an impression as a professional boxer, the Watford native looks set to continue his own journey with the aim of eventually facing off against Paul. The pair have held a long-running feud, as each have a victory over the other's brother in the ring.

The Brit last fought three years ago on his professional debut against Logan Paul, where he won via split-decision. Riley parted ways with the YouTuber as he looked to focus his attentions on his own boxing career.

Viddal Riley will have his sixth professional bout on June 11 at Wembley Arena for BOXXER Promotions.

Riley recently took part in a public media workout in preparation for his next fight. After his public workout, he spoke to iFL TV about KSI's next fight. The 24-year-old Londoner was asked who KSI's new coach will be, to which he replied:

"I'm not going to spill the beans, am I? I'm not a snitch... I'm sure you'll find out soon because I know he's released his fight date. I'm sure the coaches will be announced soon, but it isn't me."

Riley was then asked about his former charge's next opponent. He replied:

"Opponent-wise, I know there's a few people he's picking from. I can't pinpoint any but I've heard some flying around, Dillon Danis, Alex Wassabi. There's a couple of names there but all that matters is it's not Jake Paul and that's the one everyone wants to see. Whenever I hear that one, I guess the interest sparks up."

KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams 'JJ' Olatunji, has had his boxing comeback on the cards for some time now. Last June, he announced that he'd partnered up with Wasserman Promotions and is now preparing for his next fight.

The Watford-born star is yet to reveal his new coach and opponent. However, things are beginning to look exciting for the ambitious Brit. The 28-year-old is not holding back as he looks to regain his recognition in the boxing scene.

Watch Riley's full interview below:

Will KSI and Jake Paul ever meet in the ring?

Currently, Jake Paul is streets ahead of Olatunji in his professional career. The American has racked up a record of 5-0 with wins over AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice). He's has knocked out all of his opponents.

Paul is currently one of the most talked about stars in boxing, even though he's the 676th ranked cruiserweight on the planet, according to BoxRec.

Meanwhile, Olatunji holds a record of 1-0, which was his victory over Jake Paul's brother, Logan.

The Brit plans on having some build-up fights next to help him shake off the ring rust and get back into shape. If the YouTube star can overcome his next few challenges, he will be in prime position to finally get into the ring with 'The Problem Child'.

