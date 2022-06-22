"That's a man that's on my hitlist" - Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers is open to clash against Anthony Taylor

Former reality TV star Aaron Chalmers made his professional boxing debut on June 17 on the undercard of Nathan Gorman vs. Tomas Salek. The event was a Wasserman Boxing show.

Former Olympian Josh Kelly was also on the card and secured himself an impressive victory.

Aaron Chalmers made his mark in boxing with a victory over Alexander Zeledon. The journeyman proved to be a tough competitor as he stayed in the ring throughout all four rounds with Chalmers.

Although the former Geordie Shore star wasn't too pleased with his performance, he won via points. After the win, he spoke to Boxing Social about his future in boxing, where he said:

"I don't want to run before I can walk so five or six fights this year. Four-rounders, six-rounders, get some momentum going and then I wanna chase the big names. I'm not gonna win world titles so I may as well chase the big fights for the money and there's no denying that."

Chalmers was then shown a video of former MMA fighter Anthony Taylor calling him out and was asked if he would fight Taylor. He replied:

"The kid didn't knock anyone out with four ounce gloves, so how's he gonna knock anyone out with ten ounce gloves? That's a man that's on my hitlist... He can get it. We've been going back and forth on Twitter so his time will come."

A matchup against the American would make sense for both parties, as well as potential matchups against YouTube boxers in the future.

Watch Chalmers' full interview here:

Aaron Chalmers vs. Anthony Taylor - A closer look

Anthony Taylor is a former MMA fighter who held a record of 7-5, winning all five of his most recent MMA contests. 'Pretty Boy' has competed in reputable promotions such as Bellator and BAMMA.

The American is also an actor and now a boxer, with a record of 2-3.

Aaron Chalmers is of course known for his reality TV appearances, most commonly Geordie Shore. The Englishman also has experience in MMA, where he holds a record of 5-2. 'The Joker' has competed in Bellator and BAMMA.

Chalmers stands at 5'10", while the American is significantly smaller at 5'7".

Taylor is notably known for facing Tommy Fury on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 1. Fury used his height advantage to secure a points decision victory but Taylor did find some moments of success.

