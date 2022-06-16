"As long as he's healthy and happy" - Nathan Gorman on possible Tyson Fury return, and his courage to face Deontay Wilder 

Nathan Gorman was recently interviewed by Boxing Social and asked to give some thoughts about Tyson Fury's potential return to the ring.

Gorman stated:

"As long as he's healthy and happy is the main thing. Look at where Tyson has been and comes from. He's been in the darkest of pits and he's rose up and conquered the world. He beat Deontay Wilder, and in my opinion, Tyson's the best heavyweight out there. I'm sure you could name top five heavyweights and they wouldn't want to fight Deontay Wilder because they know what could happen. He's far from a one-trick pony, he's a very, very good fighter. World class fighter."

Gorman explained that wealth without health means nothing in the long run, but praised Fury for still getting in the ring with a terrifying fighter like Deontay Wilder. The best thing to have is one's happiness and health because without it all of the accomplishments earned don't mean anything:

"People forget where Tyson's come from trying to kill himself - you could be the richest man in the world, but if you're depressed and ill it gets you nowhere. You could have everything on the plate, but if you're seriously suffering in your own mind - your own mind sometimes can be a prison."

Nathan Gorman stated that if Tyson Fury returns to the ring, even if it costs half a billion like he's asked, he deserves every penny for all he's gone through and done for the sport.

Tyson Fury calls Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua bums

When asked if he would be attending the heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in August, Tyson Fury had a strong opinion.

He revealed to talkSPORT that even if the event was in Morecambe, he wouldn't sit ringside to see "two bums" fight, so a flight to Saudi Arabia to witness it is out of the question. Instead of thinking about seeing the match, Tyson has already drafted a number that it would take to pull him from retirement to step back in the ring to challenge the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua 2.

In order for fans and fighters alike to see 'The Gypsy King' in action again, it would take a check for half a billion. If that requirement is satisfied, Fury stated:

"It's on like Donkey Kong."

Fury has remained sharp in retirement:

