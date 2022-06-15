"Two bums fighting each other" - Tyson Fury says he won't attend Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 

Tyson Fury was recently interviewed by talkSPORT to discuss his retirement and Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2.

When questioned about his doubtful retirement, Fury was adamant that he was retired and would only be taking on exhibition bouts. He stated it would take half a billion to get him to fully come out of retirement and return to the ring.

When asked if he would be going to Saudi Arabia to see Usyk and Joshua fight in August, Fury stated:

"I wouldn't go to it if it was in Morecambe to see two bums fight each other. If you want to see a real man fight, come with the half a billy and it's on like Donkey Kong."

Despite the moment of hope that Fury might return to the ring, he has continued to stick to his guns and claim he is retired for the foreseeable future.

Tyson Fury on the heavyweight division

Since retirement, Tyson Fury has been adamant that he is staying retired and going to enjoy time with his friends and family and take vacations.

Despite this, 'The Gypsy King' still has some criticism of the heavyweight division that he has supposedly left behind for good. When asked by Frank Warren on his podcast if there was any chance of seeing him in the ring again, Fury stated:

"I've got no mandatories coming up, I've took care of two mandatories back to back: Wilder and Whyte. I can have two voluntaries if I want. No one's pushing me to do anything. I've got no rushed decisions, but when this middleweight knocks out this bodybuilder again, there's only going to be one man in there to sort this out, this absolute circus."

This hinted at the possibility of seeing Fury challenge the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua 2, though he refused to confirm anything with any level of seriousness. The only thing that that will bring Fury out of retirement is a very hefty paycheque.

Being that so many people want to see Tyson Fury return, that is may be a possibility for 'The Gypsy King', It all comes down to who wins the heavyweight rematch.

