Tyson Fury offers to train Anthony Joshua for Oleksandr Usyk - "Robert Garcia and 10 men like him will not make him beat Usyk"

Tyson Fury is willing to step into the role of trainer to help Anthony Joshua in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

Last September, 'AJ' stepped into the ring with the Ukrainian for the first time. Despite heading into the matchup as a favorite, Joshua was thoroughly outboxed en-route to a unanimous decision defeat on his home soil.

Following the loss, Joshua activated his rematch clause to face Usyk once again. In order to better prepare for 'The Cat', he decided to leave his longtime trainer Rob McCraken. The Brit now trains with accomplished coach Robert Garcia, who's confident that he can help guide Joshua to victory.

As of now, the rematch doesn't currently have a date set. However, Eddie Hearn has stated that the second outing is set to take place for Saudi Arabia in August.

However, Tyson Fury doesn't believe that a coaching change will get the job done. On the Unibet Lowdown podcast, the WBC Heavyweight champion offered his services as a trainer for Joshua. Fury stated:

"Unless Anthony Joshua gets his a** and lets me train him for this fight, Robert Garcia and ten men like him will not make him beat Usyk. One, they don't know him. Two, they don't know what he's got in his engine. Three, he's not a little Mexican who can go toe-to-toe with someone for 15 rounds."

Watch Tyson Fury's interview with the Unibet Lowdown podcast below:

Will Tyson Fury fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2

While Tyson Fury is offering his services as a trainer to Anthony Joshua, he's also supposedly in the running to face 'AJ' next.

'The Gypsy King' retired from the sport of boxing following a knockout victory over Dillian Whyte earlier this year. However, almost instantly after his retirement announcement, Fury was linked to many different fights.

He was quickly linked to a fight with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. However, that possible superfight has been overshadowed by reports of him possibly boxing the winner of August's rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

As of now, Fury is yet to confirm if he is indeed out of retirement and if he'll fight the winner of the rematch. However, in the aforementioned interview with Unibet Lowdown, the WBC Heavyweight champion stated that he's interested in fighting again if the price is right.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far