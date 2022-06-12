I have a responsibility - Eddie Hearn on hosting events in Saudi Arabia

Eddie Hearn believes it's in his fighters' best interest to hold events in Saudi Arabia.

The head of Matchroom Boxing is looking to bring back a massive rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua to the nation. This is not the first trip for 'AJ' and Hearn, as they previously held his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. there as well.

However, the fight being held in Saudi Arabia comes at a time when there's a lot of controversy within the nation. The country is under a lot of scrutiny from the sports world, with many accusing Saudi Arabia of 'sportswashing'. That's most recently been seen with the heat that the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league has come under.

That being said, Hearn doesn't feel the pressure or need to move the rematch. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes that it is in his best interest to hold the bout in Saudi Arabia. In an interview with talkSPORT, he stated:

"Boxing isn’t golf. People are putting their health on the line. It's also a 50-50 split financially, we have absolutely no choice. We would've loved to have this fight at Tottenham, because it gives a fighter home advantage, but Usyk's team wasn't ready to go to London... I repeat, this isn't a game of golf. It is my responsibility to make sure these fighters come out of this sport with enough financial security to secure the next generation."

Eddie Hearn discusses what it's like holding an event in Saudi Arabia

Part of the reason Eddie Hearn is so comfortable holding an event in Saudi Arabia is because he's done it before.

While the LIV Golf series is facing a lot of flack, Matchroom Boxing has been in the nation in the past. In December 2019, Hearn brought Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2 to the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The bout was won by 'AJ' as he reclaimed his world titles. In addition to his fighter winning, Hearn enjoyed the show and the venue overall.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he discussed whether there were any differences in holding events in Saudi Arabia. The promoter stated:

"By the way, we've done an event there. We'll also talk about how good the event was, last time in that region. You also won't see things that go in with the development of sport in that region."

Anthony Joshua Media Access

