Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2: Potential date and venue revealed

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will reportedly clash for a second time on August 20. The fight will take place almost a year after their first meeting at Wembley Stadium.

According to reports by Daily Star Sport via Michael Benson's Twitter, the venue has also been sorted. The Jeddah Superdome Arena is being targeted to host the WBC, WBA, and IBF Heavyweight Title fight. Although the official confirmation is yet to arrive, both ‘AJ’ and Usyk have begun preparations for the fight.

Check out the tweet from talkSPORT's Michael Benson below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch is reportedly now being targeted for Aug 20th at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. It's claimed the WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world title fight is close to being confirmed for that date. [According to @DailyStar_Sport The Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch is reportedly now being targeted for Aug 20th at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. It's claimed the WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world title fight is close to being confirmed for that date. [According to @DailyStar_Sport]

Following his second career loss against Usyk, Anthony Joshua desperately needs to win the rematch. A defeat could derail potential mega-fights in the future, including an all-British blockbuster against Tyson Fury. The Brit star has already appointed Robert Garcia as his new trainer and has vowed to settle the scores against Usyk in several media interactions.

Joshua also said he will look to secure a knockout victory this time around. He doesn't seem to have lost any self-confidence despite suffering a lopsided beatdown in the first clash. Speaking to Oxford Union, the former champion said:

“So the goal now is to go back to basics and go for the knockout.”

Watch the highlights of 'AJ' vs. Usyk 1 below:

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn also believes the Brit will stop Usyk within six rounds this time. However, it’s easier said than done as the Ukrainian clearly outboxed 'AJ’ for all 12 rounds in the first fight. There was no period in the contest where Joshua was on top. Hence, it’s difficult to picture him dominating Usyk, although he still has the power to put anyone away.

Anthony Joshua and his connection to Saudi Arabia

Joshua vs. Usyk 2 could have happened in the UK or anywhere else in the world. However, there might be a specific reason why Matchroom Boxing decided to pick Saudi Arabia as the venue. The Middle East nation has been home to several combat events in the past few years. Joshua also avenged his first career loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia.

Story continues below ad

After being stopped by 'The Destroyer' in MSG, New York, Joshua regained his titles in an immediate rematch that took place at the Diriyah Arena in December 2019. ‘AJ’ outboxed Ruiz Jr. for all 12 rounds to become a two-time heavyweight champion.

Saudi Arabia might witness another resurrection from Anthony Joshua. This time he plans to become a three-time heavyweight champion in one of the biggest matchups of his career. However, it will be an extremely demanding task to take the belts away from the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

