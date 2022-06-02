Who is Anthony Joshua's new trainer, Robert Garcia?

Anthony Joshua recently took on a new trainer. Following his loss to Oleksander Usyk in September last year, 'AJ' was looking for a new trainer to help him beat the Ukrainian in a rematch.

His search led him to the United States, where he trained alongside Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Alvarez as well. He has finally revealed who he will be training with ahead of his rematch against Usyk.

Joshua's new trainer is Robert Garcia, the 2011 Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year. In a tweet posted by Michael Benson, Garcia was pictured alongside the Brit's current trainer Angel Fernandez and cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe.

Robert Garcia is a former Junior Lightweight World Champion and is a very well-known name in the boxing world. He is known to be very offensive-minded and has led 14 boxers to world titles. The 47-year-old will try to make that number 15 as he helps train 'AJ' in his bid to become a three-time world champion.

With the rematch against the Ukrainian back on, Anthony Joshua seems to have begun his training camp. Robert Garcia has trained the likes of Nonito Donaire, Danny Garcia, and Mikey Garcia. On July 23, Joshua will look to become a three-time world champion against the current Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world. Neither Usyk nor Joshua have fought since September.

It will be interesting to see how the time off from boxing will affect the two fighters. For Usyk, it has been a tough few months. The champ enlisted himself into the military to help the Ukrainians fight off the invading Russians. However, earlier this year, he was granted permission to leave to start training for his rematch.

Eddie Hearn gives bold prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hean was recently seen live on Instagram interacting with fans and answering boxing-related questions. During the session, a user asked him for his prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II. Hearn responded:

"Right, I'm telling you now, this is my prediction. AJ KOs Usyk inside six rounds. There you go."

Hearn was not always this confident in regards to the rematch between Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Immediately after the fight, the promoter believed that 'AJ' would have to change his trainer if he wanted to beat the Ukrainian. It now seems as though Eddie Hearn has regained his confidence in 'AJ' winning against Usyk.

