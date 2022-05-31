"He can't get hit and smile" - Robert Garcia believes Anthony Joshua needs to change his approach against Usyk 

Anthony Joshua’s new trainer Robert Garcia believes the Briton needs a new mentality. Garcia has criticized Joshua for not showing a killer instinct:

“Talent wise I think he's the best heavyweight, he’s very talented, but he needs to be in a place in a gym with other trainers with other fighters that are going to push him. He needs to change his attitude with me. He cant get hit and smile. You know that happpened with him against Usyk in the last round. He is getting hit and smiling. You know he is giving credit to his opponent. You gotta be mad you gotta get mad because you are getting hit.You know he needs to have that mentality, that killer instinct. It sounds bad to say but in the ring you want to to hurt your opponent.”

Throughout his career, Joshua has remained classy and respectful towards his opponents. The persona has been criticized by boxing observers for a long time. In the first defeat of his professional career, the stoppage loss to Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua can be seen smiling. Even as Joshua is knocked down for the final time in the bout, he appears to be grinning on the canvas.

Likewise, in the aftermath of the fight, Joshua remained his upbeat and happy self.

Garcia pointed out that Joshua cannot continue to respect his opponents. After the fight with Oleksandr Usyk, videos showed Joshua and Usyk backstage. 'AJ' is seen laughing and joking with the man who has just taken away his unified WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO World Heavyweight Championships.

Following the second loss of his career, Joshua’s hunger was questioned by heavyweight rivals like Dillian Whyte. However, in more recent times, Joshua has spoken about his desire to get back to the top of boxing. A new side of Joshua appears to be emerging.

Anthony Joshua’s new coach Robert Garcia is an acclaimed trainer

Anthony Joshua has been looking to link up with a new trainer for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Following a delay to original plans due to the war in Ukraine, Joshua has had a lot of time to prepare. After spending time in various gyms across the world, Joshua has found his man.

Robert Garcia was named 'Trainer of the Year' by The Ring Magazine in 2011, and by the Boxing Writers Association of America in 2012. Garcia has trained a litany of boxers. Some of the most notable include Lineal Middleweight Champion Kelly Pavlik and four-weight world champions Nonito Donaire and Mikey Garcia.

