"A great lesson" - Anthony Joshua reflects on his loss to Oleksandr Usyk, wants an immediate rematch

Anthony Joshua has reflected on his loss to Oleksandr Usyk. The English boxer showed his intention to learn from the defeat and get back into the ring after his loss.

During the post-fight press conference, Joshua said:

"It's a great lesson today. It was a great lesson. I know, we can look at it from a negative point of view, but for me, I gotta take it as a great lesson and build on that situation... I'm not a weak person. I don't want to be in my bedroom sulking about the situation. I'm looking at it like a great lesson, go back, study and rejuvenate myself because nobody's gonna do it for me."

Anthony Joshua succumbed to a unanimous decision loss to Usyk earlier today. The Ukrainian largely dominated from the first bell. The challenger outclassed Joshua in his home country in front of 67,000 home fans.

Usyk secured the decision with scorecards of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113. The undefeated boxer's clinical performance resulted in him taking the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles from Joshua.

Anthony Joshua showed an immediate desire to invoke the rematch clause in his contract and spoke about getting back into the ring as soon as possible. When asked about the possibility of running it back with Usyk, he said:

"A hundred percent, a hundred and ten percent. I'm ready to get back to training. Because I did 12 rounds, my lungs, and everything... I'll be in a good place even I get back to training and pick up where we left off."

Watch Anthony Joshua's full post-fight press conference below:

Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott defended Anthony Joshua; called Oleksandr Usyk a "great fighter"

Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott spoke about Anthony Joshua's decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Scott reacted to the fight and had a strong message for the fans, asking them not to be hateful towards Joshua. He praised both heavyweights and called Oleksandr Usyk a great fighter.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott reacts to Anthony Joshua's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk… Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott reacts to Anthony Joshua's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk… https://t.co/d9YhZ0407S

