"We need to unite around Ukraine" - Promoter Alexander Krassyuk on the significance of Oleksandr Usyk's return to the ring

Oleksandr Usyk is set to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch for the WBA, WBO, and IBF World Heavyweight Championships. According to Usyk’s promoter, the fight is of great significance due to the ongoing political situation in Ukraine.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine started, Usyk initially made headlines by stating he would stay in Ukraine. Usyk wanted to remain in his homeland to help with the war effort.

Other Ukrainian fighters have also gone back to make similar efforts. Vasiliy Lomachenko was one of many who decided to bolster Ukraine’s defense. Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko are also amongst those involved.

Usyk has since decided to go ahead with his rematch. Promoter Alexander Krassyuk believes fighting Joshua is of greater good for Ukraine:

“The announcements he can make through the public through what he does is just extraordinary. You can’t lose that chance. You can’t stay away from an exclusive opportunity to say to the whole world, to appeal to the whole world, that we need to unite around my homeland, we need to unite around Ukraine and to stop the war and let all Ukrainians come home safe and sound.”

Usyk has even launched his own foundation to help those that have suffered as a result of the war.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk explain his foundation:

Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua 2 is set to go ahead

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his titles in a rematch against former champion Anthony Joshua. Usyk controlled the first fight against Joshua, winning via unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Judges scored the bout 117-112 ,116-112, and 115-113 to Usyk.

Anthony Joshua had a rematch clause inserted into the fight. Speculation had grown in the aftermath of the defeat as to whether the clause would be activated. Joshua has changed his training team and it was thought he might take time to regroup. Instead, he has opted to take the rematch.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said that an announcement is imminent. The fight is likely to take place in the Middle East in July.

The first fight crowned Usyk a unified champion in his second weight class. Oleksandr Usyk previously won the World Boxing Super Series, winning the WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBF World Cruiserweight Championships in the process.

