Eddie Hearn confirms date and location for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk was an exceptional fight between two top-level European fighters. Joshua is one of the most highly-rated heavyweights of the current era, and Usyk is likely one of the best cruiserweights of all time.

Joshua was widely regarded as one of the top two heavyweights in the world until his loss to Andy Ruiz in 2019. After avenging the loss by unanimous decision six months later, it seemed that Joshua would reclaim his former status and attempt to unify the division; however, he lost in another upset against former-cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021.

Though the rematch between Joshua and Usyk has been highly anticipated, it seemed uncertain for several months after Usyk returned to Ukraine to join its national defense forces following the Russian invasion. Recently, it was announced that Usyk would return to England to fight Joshua. Eddie Hearn has now confirmed the frontrunner dates and locations for the rematch.

Michael Benson, the editor of TalkSport, tweeted that the fight would likely occur on July 23 and that venues have been scouted in "the Middle East and the UK."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has confirmed that July 23rd is the frontrunner date for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch and said they're in final negotiations with sites in the Middle East and UK options to host the fight. [ @DAZNBoxing Show] Eddie Hearn has confirmed that July 23rd is the frontrunner date for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch and said they're in final negotiations with sites in the Middle East and UK options to host the fight. [@DAZNBoxing Show]

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk met on September 25, 2021, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. 'AJ' was the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight Champion. Usyk was the mandatory challenger for his WBO belt. He is also a former unified cruiserweight champion.

Joshua was a favorite in the bout. However, Usyk put on a masterful performance and demonstrated exceptional boxing skills. He managed to control the fight and land more punches than his opponent. After twelve rounds, he was awarded a unanimous decision.

Usyk has a record of 19-0-0 with 13 knockouts. He was a gold medalist at the 2012 Olympic Games and is often considered one of the greatest Ukrainian boxers of all time, along with fellow Olympian Vasily Lomachenko. He turned professional in 2013.

Anthony Joshua has a record of 24-2-0 with 22 knockouts, meaning that his knockout-win ratio is nearly 85%. He also won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Reuters Sports @ReutersSports Olympic gold medallist Oleksandr Usyk will harness the star power of his rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua to raise relief funds for his native Ukraine, the unified heavyweight champion told Reuters. reut.rs/3KeeNBn Olympic gold medallist Oleksandr Usyk will harness the star power of his rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua to raise relief funds for his native Ukraine, the unified heavyweight champion told Reuters. reut.rs/3KeeNBn

