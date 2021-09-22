Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: date, start time and full fight card information

Anthony Joshua will be back in the ring this weekend for a fight against his mandatory opponent Oleksandr Usyk. The WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles are on the line for this bout between Joshua and the Ukrainian former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

The Briton was last seen in action in December 2020. He retained his three belts in style by knocking out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth-round at Wembley's SSE Arena in London. 'AJ' has lost just once in his professional career. The defeat came against Andy Ruiz in 2019. Joshua won his belts back in a rematch later that year.

Oleksandr Usyk is on an 18 fight win-streak and has remained undefeated in his professional career so far. Usyk last fought in October 2020 where he beat Derek Chisora via unanimous decision.

The Ukrainian is known for his agility but has only fought twice in the heavyweight category in his professional career.

The winner of this bout will likely face the winner of the trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to get a chance at becoming undisputed heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk - Date, venue, timings and fight card

Joshua vs Usyk card takes place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. This will be the first time both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk have fought at Tottenham's new stadium.

Following are the timings for Joshua vs. Usyk card in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

USA

In the United States, the main card is set to begin at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT on Saturday, September 25, 2021. They are expected to make their walks to the ring at around 5:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT.

UK

The main card will kick off at 6 PM BST on Saturday, September 25, 2021. and the main event will be around 10:10 PM BST.

India

The main card will commence at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The headlines are expected to make their walk to the ring at around 2:40 AM IST on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Listed below is the full fight card for the show:

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk (WBA, WBC, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts)

Lawrence Okolie vs. Dilan Prasovic (WBO cruiserweight belt)

Callum Smith vs. Lenin Castillo (light heavyweight)

Maxim Prodan vs. Florian Marku (IBF international welterweight belt)

Christopher Ousley vs. Khasan Baysangurov (vacant WBA intercontinental middleweight belt)

Campbell Hatton vs. Izan Dura (lightweight)

