Anthony Joshua's manager remains optimistic about Tyson Fury super-fight despite Deontay Wilder arbitration

Anthony Joshua's manager Eddie Hearn is still hopeful of the super-fight against Tyson Fury despite last night's ruling that ordered Fury to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Hearn admitted that it is indeed a hurdle but he remains optimistic about Tyson Fury stepping into the the ring to face Anthony Joshua on August 14.

Speaking to Matchroom Boxing about the arbitration, Eddie Hearn said -

"I mean, I hope he does. Because, like I said, we've grafted away for four-five months to make this happen. We've got a fantastic deal for both fighters, for a legacy fight, for a huge amount of money, the undisputed world championship, it's what both guys wanted. So, I hope, hope...but hopeful? (makes a face)....You know, as I said everything that we were told from the get go is, this arbitration issue won't be a problem. Obviously (it) is a problem now. So we have to think on our feet, we have to act accordingly. But we still hope that the fight can go ahead. But really, that's completely out of our hands."

Anthony Joshua might have to wait for the title unification bout against Tyson Fury

IBF-WBA-WBO champion Anthony Joshua looked all set to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on August 14 in Saudi Arabia, before an arbitrator ruled that the Gypsy king must fight Deontay Wilder first.

The arbitrator, retired Judge Daniel Weinstein, granted an injunction request by Wilder to enforce a provision in his original contract with Fury for a third fight. Weinstein ruled that Fury must fight Wilder by September 15.

Breaking: an arbitrator has ruled that @Tyson_Fury and @BronzeBomber must face each other in a rematch by September 15, 2021. MORE TK — Mark Kriegel (@MarkKriegel) May 17, 2021

If the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury were to materialize, it would be the first bout in heavyweight boxing history where all four titles are on the line.

However, it looks like Anthony Joshua might have to wait as Tyson Fury's US promoter Bob Arum told ESPN that the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has been reserved for a Fury-Wilder fight on July 24.

Bob Arum also said that he was willing to shift the Anthony Joshua fight down the line but wouldn't pay off Wilder. Bob Arum told ESPN -

"We're not paying Wilder to step aside. It's better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make the Fury-Joshua fight for November or December."