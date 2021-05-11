Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua reportedly set for August in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are likely to face each other in August for the world heavyweight boxing title unification bout. Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that the event will take place in Saudi Arabia and suggested two probable dates for hosting the event. Hearn told Sky Sports television on Tuesday:

"Aug. 7, Aug. 14, I think it's a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia. To be honest with you, I don't mind giving you that information. Bob Arum [Fury's US promoter] has already done it. It's the same people we did the deal with for Andy Ruiz; that event was spectacular. As partners they were fantastic as well."

Anthony Joshua won back his belts from Andy Ruiz Jr. in Diriyah in December 2019. According to Eddie Hearn, Joshua is comfortable with the people hosting the event from his previous experiences. Hearn said:

"We're very comfortable. Anthony's comfortable, he knows those people. They delivered on every one of their promises last time. We're ready to go."

Eddie Hearn also agreed that it made more sense to conduct the event on August 14, with the Tokyo Olympics finishing on August 8. Anthony Joshua currently holds the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO titles, while 'The Gypsy king' is the WBC belt holder.

Anthony Joshua is tired of talks

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury signed a two-fight deal in March to unify the titles. However, Joshua seems to be losing patience with his opponent as Fury is yet to agree to the remaining terms. Anthony Joshua has urged Tyson Fury to deliver on the promised fight.

“Spartan.”



I’m tired.

My fans are tired.

Your fans are tired.



We’re all tired of the talk.



Less talk. More action!@Tyson_Fury. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 10, 2021

Empathizing with Anthony Joshua for losing patience, Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports:

"I saw the tweets from AJ. He's tired, the fans are tired, and everyone is tired. We're in a stage where people are getting frustrated. The deal is done. Now we're on the finer details of the contract, which came back last Friday. It went back last night. They are on calls now in the office about it, and I think at some point people are going to have to take a little bit of a leap of faith in this deal."