Eddie Hearn reveals Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is in the works for May 2021

British boxer Anthony Joshua is flying high after his impressive 9th round KO win over Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev last Saturday in London.

Anthony Joshua got the 24th win of his career (22nd by KO) and seems to have put the jitters of the Andy Ruiz loss behind him.

AJ is looking for his next opponent now and it seems like history beckons for Anthony Joshua.

Promoter Eddie Hearn spoke to Sky Sports News and confirmed that a bout between Anthony Joshua and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is being discussed to be held in the Summer:

“I had a good chat with (Bob Arum) on Sunday night. It was positive…The governing bodies know that we plan to stage this fight probably in May and we would like this to be for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. A few small issues to iron out but I think we can start looking at drawing up contracts and try to get this moving” said Hearn.

Eddie Hearn says he's working with Bob Arum on a Fury-Joshua fight for May 2021 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/8OcoWTuNQl — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 15, 2020

Anthony Joshua is already the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion - as well as the IBO champion, though this belt is much lesser appreciated. The only belt he needs to be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion is the WBC heavyweight title currently held by Fury.

Fury last fought in February 2020 becoming the first boxer to knock out Deontay Wilder. He has recently called out Anthony Joshua for a fight too.

Wilder and Fury had squared off for the title in December 2018 as well, but the highly entertaining bout ended in a stalemate.

Advertisement

After 2 subsequent wins, Fury fought the ‘Bronze Bomber’ again, this time winning the WBC strap.

While there were talks of Anthony Joshua completing his trilogy with Andy Ruiz Jr., boxing fans will be hoping to see him share the ring with Fury.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight boxing championship

The sport of boxing has 4 major bodies each with its sets of champions.

These are the WBA, the WBC, the IBF, and the WBO. It is a rare case that a boxer in any weight division holds all these titles at the same time.

Therefore both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will look to make history by becoming one of the few undisputed boxing heavyweight champions.

Incidentally, both boxers are Brits, and the last person to hold this honor was Lennox Lewis, who is also a Brit.