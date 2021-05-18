Tyson Fury's super-fight with Anthony Joshua under threat as Deontay Wilder will likely get his rematch first

The Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua mega-fight set for August 14th appears to have encountered a roadblock. As per a ruling by an arbitrator, 'The Gypsy King' must fight former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder no later than September 15th.

Breaking: an arbitrator has ruled that Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder must face each other in a rematch by September 15, 2021.

Deontay Wilder's camp has been adamant about a trilogy fight against Tyson Fury, citing a provision mentioned in their fighting contract. However, due to lockdown restrictions, the bout had to be postponed. Eventually, Fury lost interest in the Wilder matchup.

On Monday, former federal judge Daniel Weinstein granted Deontay Wilder an injunction that mandates Tyson Fury to fight 'The Bronze Bomber' by September 15th. According to several reports, Fury will either have to adhere to the ruling or negotiate with Wilder to wait on the sidelines for a hefty fee.

Tyson Fury will likely fight Deontay Wilder first: Bob Arum

Neither Tyson Fury nor Deontay Wilder has publicly addressed the entire situation. However, Fury's American promoter, Bob Arum, is ready to abide by the arbitrator's ruling. Arum told ESPN that the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury matchup would likely be postponed to November or December.

"We're not paying Wilder to step aside," Arum told ESPN on Monday. "It's better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make the Fury-Joshua fight for November or December."

In granting Deontay Wilder's injunction, former federal judge Daniel Weinstein declined to award Wilder any monetary damages and allowed for the possibility that Fury and Wilder could agree to an extension.





Furthermore, Top Rank has reportedly reserved Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a Fury vs. Wilder trilogy bout on July 24th.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder history

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder first met on December 1, 2018. The bout took place in front of a crowd of 17,698 at Staples Center in California. Wilder and Fury traded blows for 12 rounds, and the fight was ultimately ruled a split-decision draw. The controversial decision paved the way for a second fight between the two gladiators.

Following the commercial success of the first fight (Wilder vs. Fury 1 grossed $30 million), Tyson Fury faced Deontay Wilder once again on February 22, 2020. Fury displayed an effortless striking masterclass, defeating the American boxer via seventh-round TKO.









Wilder vs Fury 2 result: Tyson Fury wins in seventh round as Deontay Wilder corner throws in towel

While the world awaits excitedly to watch Tyson Fury take on Anthony Joshua in what could be a heavyweight clash for the ages, it appears we will first be treated to a trilogy between Fury and Wilder.

