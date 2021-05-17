Tyson Fury confirms the date and venue of his much-awaited boxing showdown against Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has confirmed he will fight Anthony Joshua on August 14 of this year in Saudi Arabia. The WBC heavyweight champion took to his social media to note that he had a conversation with Prince Khaled of Saudi Arabia regarding his super-fight against Joshua.

Fury said the fight is "100 percent on" and referred to the highly-anticipated clash as the "biggest sporting event ever to grace planet earth."

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn had suggested last week that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua may share the boxing ring on August 14, 2021. However, he didn't confirm the news.

In a video uploaded to his Twitter, 'The Gypsy King' confirmed the date and location of his boxing showdown opposite Joshua.

"I've just got off the phone from Prince Khaled of Saudi Arabia. He told me this fight is 100 percent on. August 14, 2021, summertime. All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and I cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all times. This is gonna be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet earth. Do not miss it. All eyes on us," said Fury on Twitter.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua will be a heavyweight title unification bout, which is why there is an extraordinary buzz around their clash. While Joshua currently holds three of the four recognized world titles (WBA, WBO, IBF belts), Fury possesses the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

The last undisputed heavyweight boxing champion was Britain's Lennox Lewis. He defeated Evander Holyfield via unanimous decision to achieve the historic feat in 1999. Lewis continued his winning run for more than a year before he squared off against Hasim Rahman. The British boxer succumbed to a shocking defeat at the hands of Rahman before he successfully avenged his loss the following year.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will be looking forward to replicate Lewis' success in an all-British boxing clash. The long-awaited showdown has also been dubbed "the biggest fight in British boxing history."