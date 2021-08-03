When do the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk tickets go on sale?

Anthony Joshua is scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk for the world heavyweight title at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25. Matchroom Boxing rolled out pre-sale tickets for the upcoming event via StubHub on Monday, August 2.

While general sale tickets were made available midday on August 3, Matchroom Fight Pass members were able to purchase tickets a day earlier using a priority code. The access tickets are priced at £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £400, £600 and £2000 (VIP), and can now be purchased via Tottenham Hotspur by calling +44 344 844 0102 and pressing option 1 and then 5.

Tickets for Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk go on sale next week.



Monday, August 2 for Matchroom Fight Pass members, then general sale is Tuesday, August 3. pic.twitter.com/TvaPIqzUzw — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 27, 2021

Once the purchase has been completed, you shall be contacted by Tottenham Hotspur within 48 hours to confirm how you can provide proof of eligibility for your accessible ticket. Proof of eligibility will need to be provided by Friday, 27 August, or your ticket(s) may be canceled. Premium options for this event are also being sold via Tottenham Hotspur, the pricing for which starts from £225 per person, including VAT.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk pre-sale ticket issues

Pre-sale tickets for the unified World Heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk were made available for Matchroom Fight Pass members on August 2. However, things did not turn out as expected for the customers who had signed up for the service.

Numerous people took to social media to complain about the sheer difficulty in purchasing Joshua-Usyk tickets.

@MatchroomBoxing @EddieHearn #JoshuaUsyk what an absolute farce of a system this has been. I’m so wound up. What a waste of money is #fightpass pic.twitter.com/FndHPv2fYq — DigiFazz (@DigiFazz) August 2, 2021

@MatchroomBoxing the @StubHubUK website is playing up and constantly reloading the ticket page making it impossible to actually select and buy a ticket for #JoshuaUsyk help!!!! — Will (@wmichael83) August 2, 2021

The next set of concerns arose regarding customers who got the tickets through the “fight pass” pre-sale and immediately flooded the secondary re-sale market with overpriced tickets.

🥊🇬🇧 Already £40 tickets for #JoshuaUsyk selling on Stubhub fan-to-fan resales for over £400 - and £100 tickets going for almost £900



Mercenary bast**ds pic.twitter.com/5GkpV0b5CP — Boxing-UK 🥊🇬🇧 (@Boxing_UK_) August 2, 2021

Anthony Joshua was originally scheduled to fight his IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 2020. However, the match never came to fruition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anthony Joshua eventually fought and knocked out Pulev at Wembley Stadium in December 2020.

Meanwhile, this will be the third heavyweight outing for Ukrainian pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk. The former cruiserweight champion defeated Chazz Witherspoon within seven rounds before outpointing Derek Chisora in his most recent outing at Wembley in October last year.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh