Oleksandr Usyk has left Ukraine to begin training for Anthony Joshua rematch

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has left Ukraine to start preparing for his highly anticipated rematch against Anthony Joshua.

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 looked set to be postponed because the Ukrainian was entitled to military service amidst the Russian invasion of his home country. However, it was recently revealed that the Heavyweight Champion has been granted permission by the Sports Minister of Ukraine to leave the country and start preparing for the rematch.

It has now been revealed that Oleksandr Usyk has already made his way out of Ukraine and has reached Poland to begin his training camp. Boxing journalist Mike Coppinger took to Twitter to report the same, where he said:

"Oleksandr Usyk crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland to begin training camp for the Anthony Joshua rematch, as ESPN reported yesterday."

It is worth noting that even though Oleksandr Usyk is now free to take on Anthony Joshua in the summer, there has been no official announcement related to the date of the fight as of yet.

Eddie Hearn expects Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua to happen in June

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that the rematch between Usyk and Joshua is expected to go down in June after the former was allowed to leave the country.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn suggested that talks between the two camps have now resumed. However, he mentioned that he needs to make "a few more" calls before anything is set in stone for the highly anticipated rematch. He said:

"Um, I've gone from pretty sure it'll happen, to actually don't think it'll happen to back to pretty sure it'll happen. So, let's see, maybe we'll have another chat tomorrow or we'll put something out tonight. But I think right now we expect to see that fight in June and, you know I spoke to 'AJ' last night, the only fight he wants. He's happy, so let's you know, if Usyk could get to camp which it looks like he can, let's get the fight moving."

