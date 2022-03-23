"It's more likely he won't" - Eddie Hearn backtracks on Oleksandr Usyk fighting Anthony Joshua next

Eddie Hearn has provided another update on the ongoing Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch saga.

The two men were set to clash again after their September 2021 thriller. Usyk sprung an upset on the English Heavyweight Champion, beating Joshua via unanimous decision. Following the loss, 'AJ' activated his rematch clause.

However, before the rematch could be scheduled, Usyk enlisted into the Ukrainian military reserves due to Russia invading his home country. Last week, Eddie Hearn showed renewed optimism in the rematch occurring as the boxer was given government clearance to leave.

Well, it seems that Hearn has backtracked on his previous statements. In an interview with talkSport, the head of Matchroom Boxing revealed that Usyk's likely to stay in the wartorn country on the frontlines, saying:

"Usyk’s in Ukraine, but obviously it’s a very personal, emotional situation for them and boxing takes a back seat in that respect... He needs to start training camp, so therefore really right now he needs to leave the country. Vasyl Lomachenko last night has come out and said, ‘I’m not gonna fight George Kambosos Jr in June because I don’t want to leave Ukraine.’ They [Loma and Usyk] are so close, the pair of them – it would be unusual for one to go one way and one to go the other."

Eddie Hearn reveals possible replacement fights for Anthony Joshua

With Oleksandr Usyk on the shelf, it seems that Anthony Joshua isn't in the mood to wait around.

'AJ' has previously stated that he would love to have an interim fight while he awaits his rematch with the Ukrainian. The Brit has previously noted that he'd be open to fighting anyone. However, his first pick would be to fight Deontay Wilder later this year.

According to Eddie Hearn, that's not exactly realistic. In the same interview with talkSport Boxing, he discussed possible replacements for Joshua. He noted that it would make sense for the Brit to face off against a southpaw such as Usyk before their rematch, saying:

"I think from a southpaw perspective, which would be great preparation for the Usyk fight, you’ve got Luis Ortiz and you’ve got Otto Wallin. You’ve [also] got Joe Joyce calling AJ out. AJ talks about Deontay Wilder, which is unrealistic as far as I’m concerned, but he doesn’t want to fight a warm-up fight."

