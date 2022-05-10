Oleksandr Usyk forms charitable organization to help his country Ukraine

Oleksandr Usyk has created a charity to offer relief aid in Ukraine, his home country.

The Usyk Foundation is helping to provide basic needs to the people who have fallen victim to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a result of the war, 10 million people have fled their homes and country, with thousands killed.

The WBC shared a tweet to boost awareness of his foundation:

Usyk's foundation has partnered with the BGV Fund, which will ensure the funds allocated by the international community are utilized to help the people hurt the most by this war.

Usyk said to the WBC:

"I call on the world community, my boxing colleagues, and people of conscience who are aware of the terrible crimes Russia is committing right now against innocent people. We need your help and support."

The foundation has already been able to provide aid to Ust-Chorna, as of May 6. If you would like to learn more or donate, you can do so here.

Watch the Usyk Foundation's YouTube video:

What's next for Oleksandr Usyk?

The heavyweight has confirmed he will be taking a rematch fight with Anthony Joshua.

The pair first met in the ring in September 2021. It was a unanimous decision win for Usyk, with the judges scoring the fight 117-112, 116-112, 115-113.

Upon winning the fight, Usyk became a two-weight world champion and now holds the WBA (Super), IBF, IBO and WBO Titles at heavyweight.

When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, 'The Cat' returned to his home country to fight for the freedom of his people. Usyk was then given special permission by Ukraine's Sports Minister to leave Ukraine amidst the war and cross into Poland in order to train for his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk stated in an announcement on Instagram:

"I decided to start preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua, a large number of my friends support me, all the rest of the good and peace."

The rematch is expected to take place in June, but an exact date has yet to be revealed.

See his announcement post here:

