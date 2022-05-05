"I do not believe it" - Oleksandr Usyk does not think Tyson Fury will retire from boxing

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement multiple times, but Oleksandr Usyk doesn't think all is as it seems.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off a knockout win over Dillian Whyte last month. Both in the lead-up to the bout and following the victory, Fury said that he would retire. Despite that proclamation, very few, including the champion's own father, believed him.

The main reason is that many feel that Fury will return to try and attain Undisputed Championship status. While he holds the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles, the other championships are held by Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' is set to rematch Anthony Joshua later this year.

Oleksandr Usyk can now be added to the list of those who don't believe that Fury is indeed retired. The Ukrainian Heavyweight Champion discussed the 33-year-old's current situation in an interview with BlockAsset.

Usyk decided to keep it simple when asked if he believes Fury is retired:

"No, I do not believe it."

Watch Oleksandr Usyk's interview with BlockAsset below:

Anthony Joshua also believes that Tyson Fury could return

As well Oleksandr Usyk believing that Tyson Fury is not retired, Anthony Joshua has also assessed that 'The Gypsy King' could return in the future.

Fury has noted that he doesn't really care about the matchup between Joshua and Usyk. However, many fans believe that the WBC Heavyweight Champion could return to the ring to face the winner of the heavyweight title fight this summer.

The first installment between Joshua and Usyk ended with the Ukrainian winning via unanimous decision in September 2021. While the Brit is seen as a big underdog in the rematch, many believe that he stands the best chance of coaxing Fury back into the ring.

'AJ' also seems to believe that he could be the one to get Fury to return as well. The Englishman believes that the right matchup would be able to get 'The Gypsy King' back into the squared circle.

As reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson, the former two-time Heavyweight Champion said of the matchup with Fury:

"If Tyson Fury was to come out of retirement and honour the gentleman's agreement, there's a lot of money to be made… I feel he's still ticking over and he'll come back if the right fight is presented to him."

See Michael Benson's tweet about Anthony Joshua below:

