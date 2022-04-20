"I don't give a d***" - Tyson Fury gives emphatic response when asked to predict Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2

Tyson Fury has discussed the upcoming second installment between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

'The Gypsy King' is set to face Dillian Whyte this Saturday in one of the biggest matches in British history. The two heavyweights are set to battle for Fury's WBC crown in front of 90,000 fans in one of the most highly-attended events of all time.

It's not the only big heavyweight clash on the horizon though. Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are expected to fight later this year in a rematch of their September 2021 bout. The London-held thriller ended with the Ukrainian walking away with the heavyweight titles.

While many fans are hoping that the winner of the two heavyweight fights will match-up later this year, Fury seemingly doesn't. The 33-year-old discussed the upcoming rematch in a media scrum following his fight week open workout.

When asked about his prediction, Tyson Fury noted that he doesn't care. The real reason being that he's planning to retire after his fight with Whyte. He said:

"My prediction is for the fight is, I don't give a d***. Because, I've got Dillian Whyte to deal with myself, and do I want the winner? Nope, because I'm retiring after the fight."

Watch Fury discuss the rematch between Joshua and Usyk below:

Is Tyson Fury really going to retire after Saturday?

Tyson Fury has stated that he's going to retire following his fight with Dillian Whyte, but will he really?

'The Gypsy King' is one of the best talkers in the game and uses it to his advantage. The 33-year-old is a master promoter, and has said in the past that he's going to retire, but he never really does.

He's already officially retired as well, calling it quits before his proposed rematch with Wladimir Klitschko. He, of course, didn't retire and returned to win heavyweight gold not long after. Fans aren't the only ones skeptical of Fury retiring, his father is as well.

The WBC Champion's father spoke to talkSPORT regarding Fury's possibly retirement, saying it's unlikely.

"Bulls***. Tyson, you know for a fact is as mad as a box of frogs, where's he gonna go without boxing? What's he gonna do? Empty some bins, go for a coffee, take his kids and pick them up from school, read the paper, come on. You can't take what Tyson says with a pinch of salt. I'm his father, I know what's what, boxing's his life... Tyson's the biggest wind-up merchant in the world, people should know him by now."

Watch John Fury's interview with talkSPORT below:

