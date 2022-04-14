"Biggest wind-up merchant" - John Fury puts an end to Tyson Fury's retirement rumors 

John Fury has put an end to Tyson Fury's retirement rumors. Around a month ago, during the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight announcement press conference, 'The Gypsy King' said that this could possibly be his last fight. Fury is set to take on 'The Body Snatcher' on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium.

In an interview with talkSPORT, John Fury spoke about his son's retirement comments:

"Bulls***. Tyson, you know for a fact is as mad as a box of frogs, where's he gonna go without boxing? What's he gonna do? Empty some bins, go for a coffee, take his kids and pick them up from school, read the paper, come on. You can't take what Tyson says with a pinch of salt. I'm his father, I know what's what, boxing's his life... Tyson's the biggest wind-up merchant in the world, people should know him by now."

Fury is at the peak of his career. He is fresh off a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. He would not want to miss the opportunity to fight either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua to become the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world.

Fans have been begging for a fight between 'The Gypsy King' and Anthony Joshua for many years. If 'AJ' is able to win his belts back from Usyk, Fury vs. 'AJ' may just become a reality.

Watch the interview down below:

Tyson Fury acknowledges Karim Benzema's Champions League performance

Tyson Fury shared his reaction to Karim Benzema's Champions League performance against Chelsea. Real Madrid played Chelsea in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League. After fasting the entire day, and breaking his fast just 13 minutes before kick-off, Karim Benzema went on to score a hat-trick to give his team a 3-1 lead heading into the second leg.

Following the match, Fury uploaded a post which spoke about Benzema breaking his fast just before the match and captioned the story saying:

"Faith"

Watch the story down below:

Fury is currently observing a social media blackout, but his social media team likely uploaded the post at Fury's behest. 'The Gypsy King' is currently preparing for his next fight. He will take on Dillian Whyte on April 23rd at the Wembley Stadium with his WBC Heavyweight Title on the line.

Edited by John Cunningham