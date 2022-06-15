"There's only going to be one man in there to sort this absolute circus"- Tyson Fury talks heavyweight division and possible comeback

Tyson Fury recently opened up about the future of the heavyweight division.

In an interview with Frank Warren on The Lowdown, Fury hinted at a return to the boxing ring. He stated that he's had many people questioning his retirement since his knockout victory against Dillian Whyte in April.

"Everyone's on me, 'Are you really retiring? Have a couple more fights!' So I've got no mandatories coming up. I've took care of two mandatories back to back: Wilder and Whyte. I can have two voluntarys if I want."

'The Gypsy King' went on to add that he is the only man who can sort out the heavyweight division.

"No one's pushing me to do anything. I've got no rushed decisions, but when this middleweight knocks out this bodybuilder again there's only going to be one man in there to sort this out, this absolute circus."

Watch the interview below:

If Fury is to come out of retirement, he will likely face the winner of the upcoming Oleksandr Usyk v. Anthony Joshua rematch. The victor of the Usyk-Joshua bout will hold the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight Titles, while 'The Gypsy King' currently holds the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championships.

The chance at unifying the heavyweight belts and becoming the undisputed champion could entice Fury to return to the squared circle.

Tyson Fury has been staying in shape during retirement

Prior to his interview with Frank Warren, many had their doubts about Tyson Fury's desire to stay retired. The fact that he has continued to train and stay active is an apparent sign that the English heavyweight is far from done.

Fury has posted videos to his Instagram story of him and his father taking morning runs together to stay in shape, as well as posting videos of himself training in the gym.

It is important to note that Tyson Fury famously trains to balance his mental well-being as well. Nevertheless, the fact that he's staying in tip-top shape is a clear indication that he is eyeing a return.

Even if he does stay retired from professional boxing, Fury has left the door open for potential crossover and mixed-rules bouts. Soon after his win over Dillian Whyte in April, he teased a matchup with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury brought Francis Ngannou into his interview on the US broadcast after KOing Dillian Whyte. The pair agreed to fight in a "hybrid" crossover bout. Tyson Fury brought Francis Ngannou into his interview on the US broadcast after KOing Dillian Whyte. The pair agreed to fight in a "hybrid" crossover bout. https://t.co/2v2E7YCxck

