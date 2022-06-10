Paperwork for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch is signed, claims Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk is a highly anticipated heavyweight rematch that is hugely desired by boxing enthusiasts. The battle is apparently signed and awaiting an official announcement, according to Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

The rematch will likely be staged at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia and it is known that the fight will take place on either August 13 or 20. Hearn hopes to announce the event at the start of next week.

Joshua had previously indicated that the fight could be pushed back by two weeks, but it seems like the date(s) has already been set. The report was released on Twitter by talkSPORT's Michael Benson.

The rematch hosts an opportunity for the Brit to rectify his mistakes from their first encounter. When the pair first clashed in September last year, the Ukrainian outclassed the then-heavyweight champion in front of 60,000 fans in London.

'AJ' has recently made some changes to his training team as he has appointed the vastly experienced Robert Garcia. The former Olympian was previously being trained by Robert McCracken, who was the Brit's coach throughout his career.

50/50 financial split between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Following the financial successes of the original affair, the rematch is set to pull in an even more significant sum.

With the two heavyweights being superstars in the sport, they are guaranteed to earn a vast amount of money in their rematch. According to another tweet from Michael Benson, Eddie Hearn has claimed that there will be a 50/50 split between the two heavyweights.

The Brit had a rematch clause inserted in the contract before the pair's first outing. In the first contest, 'AJ' pocketed 60% of the pay-per-view revenue, while Usyk took a 40% share.

While the Ukrainian secured victory, Anthony Joshua is still the bigger draw and will deserve at least half of the revenue from the pay-per-view buys.

The pressure continues to build on the former heavyweight champion as he has to secure the win. Oleksandr Usyk covincingly gave his upcoming opponent a second professional defeat and Joshua won't want to suffer a third on his resume.

