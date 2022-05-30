Oleksandr Usyk training for Anthony Joshua rematch 

The heavily anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is expected to take place in July in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk was granted permission to leave his home country of Ukraine to prepare for his rematch against the Brit. The Ukrainian will look to showcase another impressive victory over the former Heavyweight Champion of the world.

'AJ', however, will look to deploy a new strategy to beat the Ukrainian in order to retrieve his belts.

Usyk appears to be back in prime physical shape after losing a significant amount of weight while in his home country of Ukraine. Last month, reports suggested that Usyk had shed 22 pounds in the space of a week during his recent time there.

Usyk’s longtime promoter Alex Krassyuk told Sky Sports on live TV:

“When you stay in the basement because you hear the alarm for the possible missile attack, it’s not about… you’re not feeling hungry, let’s say.”

Oleksandr Usyk is set to have the weight of his country on his back as he prepares for yet another mega-fight. The current pound-for-pound king won't just be fighting for his boxing legacy but also for the people of Ukraine.

Can Anthony Joshua dethrone Oleksandr Usyk?

When the two heavyweights first encountered each other in the ring, Joshua was strongly beaten by Usyk. However, in heavyweight boxing, a punch can change everything and 'AJ', being the bigger man, holds devastating power which can stop anybody.

After former pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez was beaten earlier this month, it proved that nobody is unbeatable. Joshua will look to upset the odds against him and become a three-time World Champion.

In the original fight, Joshua tried to beat the Ukrainian at his own game. The Brit looked to try and outbox Usyk, but with 'The Cat' being one of the most technical competitors in the world, Joshua struggled. If 'AJ' is going to reclaim his belts, he may have to revert his approach back to his heavy punching style.

