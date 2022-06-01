"Massive fight next" - Eddie Hearn once again hints at Conor Benn's next fight

British welterweight Conor Benn has been pestering his promoter Eddie Hearn over his next fight. Benn has previously expressed his urge to step up the caliber of opponent so he can climb closer to a world title shot.

'The Destroyer' blew away his last two opponents with ease as he stopped them inside four rounds.

The 25-year-old contender is now 21-0 following his victory over Chris van Heerden. Benn won by a second-round knockout as he completely dominated the South African. After his impressive victory, Hearn revealed that his fighter will have a 'big, big' contest next.

Ahead of Benn's next fight announcement, Hearn was speaking to iFL TV:

"Realistically now, Conor Benn will fight end of August/early September and we're looking at a number of opponents. There's some big, big fights for him that I'm very excited about."

Hearn then added:

"Conor is phoning me every day asking me, 'Which one are we having? Which way are we going? How's that one getting on?' I told him, 'Stay calm, you're in a massive fight next.' So, that's being worked on."

With Hearn planning to get Benn in the ring this summer, the promoter has made no secret of his intentions for his fighter. The welterweight was originally eager to face either Amir Khan or Kell Brook in his next fight, however both former champions have now hung up their gloves.

What would be a 'massive fight' for Conor Benn?

With Conor Benn being one of the biggest draws in British boxing right now, there are some considerable options he may contemplate before he can get a title shot.

Keith Thurman is the opponent the Brit appears to favor the most. The American currently holds a single loss in his 32-fight career, which came against Manny Pacquiao in 2019. Thurman is also a former Unified Welterweight World Champion.

Another option who would represent a 'massive fight' is Chris Eubank Jr. in a huge domestic clash. Both men have already claimed that they would be very interested in fighting each other and Benn has suggested that the weight classes wouldn't be a problem.

The two Brits have a bloodline rivalry as their fathers competed against each other in two great bouts during their primes. Furthermore, Eubank has previously included Benn in his ideal three-man hit list, along with Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Thurman and Eubank would both prove to be 'massive fights' for Benn and would supply significant amounts of excitement for boxing fans. The Brit still has a long career ahead of him, but he is undoubtedly ready to step up and fight a higher quality opponent.

