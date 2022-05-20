Eddie Hearn reveals Billy Joe Saunders' potential return to the ring

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that he's spoken to Billy Joe Saunders' team about potentially getting him back in the ring in September or October. Hearn named the John Ryder rematch as a fight he'd like to make. Saunders beat Ryder via unanimous decision when the pair fought for the first time in September 2013.

According to talkSPORT, Eddie Hearn has had talks with Saunders’ representatives about a potential return this year. The former WBO Middleweight and Super Middleweight Champion suffered the first defeat of his career last year when he was stopped by Canelo Alvarez.

After his defeat, Saunders claimed that he was considering retirement. However, it appears that he isn't ready to turn his back on the sport just yet.

When Hearn was asked if he'd spoken to Saunders, he replied:

“I have actually, or some people that work with him. I’d like to see Billy Joe back in the ring. We’re talking to him about possible fights in September or October. He has gotta get back in the gym and take the weight off because he’s notorious for enjoying himself in between camps... But he’s a very good fighter."

Hearn then went on to say:

“Until he broke his eye socket against Canelo Alvarez, he was having a great fight... I’d like to see John Ryder fight Billy Joe Saunders. They had a great fight a few years ago, it was very close. John’s got great momentum after the Daniel Jacobs fight and hopefully we can get Billy Joe back in the ring.”

A second fight against John Ryder looks like a very exciting matchup for the former two-weight world champion. Ryder has had 20 fights since the pair first fought, including victories over Jamie Cox and Daniel Jacobs.

The former WBA Interim Super Middleweight champion also fought Callum Smith, where he lost by a 12-round unanimous decision.

Watch Saunders' fight with Canelo Alvarez below (via DAZN Boxing):

Can Billy Joe Saunders become a world champion again?

Without a doubt, the Brit has tremendous talent and if he sets his mind right, he can be one of the best boxers in the world. However, the former two-weight world champion often tends to lose motivation.

It won't be easy for Saunders to reclaim the super middleweight world title. 'Superb' will have to either beat Canelo Alvarez, who holds all the belts, or wait for a belt to become vacant. He may decide to drop back down to middleweight and challenge Gennadiy Golovkin, Jermall Charlo or Demetrius Andrade.

Who knows what Billy Joe Saunders will choose to do next in his career? However, if he decides to return to the ring motivated and hungry, he can chase a world title once again.

billyjoesaunders @bjsaunders_ Miss the game Miss the game 😅

Edited by Aziel Karthak