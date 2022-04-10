"Like a Golovkin or a Canelo" - John Ryder open to fighting Gennadiy Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez next

Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are two opponents that John Ryder is open to fighting in the future. Ryder is coming off a 12 round split-decision victory in a WBA eliminator against Danny Jacobs and could become mandatory to face Canelo. The Mexican is scheduled to take on Dmitry Bivol on May 7 and then 'GGG' in September if he is victorious.

Here's what Ryder said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"I just want to kick on with my career now, whether that be with like a Golovkin or a Canelo. Obviously I'm targeting Canelo because he's the champion, he's got all the belts at 168. But if someone like Golovkin wants to come up to this weight and wanted to fight in the meantime while he's waiting for a shot, then I would be more than happy to oblige but I think we're gonna see that third fight in September."

John Ryder believes Gennadiy Golovkin is still a top fighter

Ryder continued by stating that even though the hard-hitting Kazakh is getting older, he is still a tough boxer to beat. The Englishman was also impressed with 'Triple G's performance against Ryota Murata:

"He is ageing but still got a lot to give in the sport so I mean don't old man him off yet and think that he's a shot fighter because he's far from it. His chin still looked in tact, his legs didn't give way at all. The punch power is still there."

It remains to be seen if Ryder will have an opportunity to fight 'GGG' in the future. It is plausible that 'The Gorilla" will have a bout with a different opponent in the meantime.

The British scene in the Light Heavyweight division is thriving and Ryder could face the likes of Anthony Yarde, Callum Smith, Craig Richards, Joshua Buatsi or Callum Johnson. Buatsi vs. Richards is scheduled on May 21 at the O2 Arena. The Islington fighter could potentially move up in weight to face the winner.

