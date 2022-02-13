"John really should be a World Champion" - John Ryder and his trainer reveal plans to fight Canelo Alvarez

John Ryder, along with his trainer Tony Sims, believe they have done enough to challenge Canelo Alvarez for the world title. 'The Gorilla' beat Daniel Jacobs via split decision on Saturday night. In his post-fight interview, Sims spoke about wanting to fight Canelo:

"And John really should be a world champion, really, do you know what I mean? He's beaten major names like that, I'm just hoping Eddie can lure Canelo to the Wembley stadium now, because you know Canelo wants to fight in the UK. And obviously he hasn't had an opponent uptil now, but he's got one now in John Ryder."

Take a look at the interview:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



and Tony Sims reflect on a massive win for The Gorilla



#JacobsRyder "I'm really hoping John can lure @Canelo to a fight in Wembley" @_John_Ryder_ and Tony Sims reflect on a massive win for The Gorilla "I'm really hoping John can lure @Canelo to a fight in Wembley" 👀@_John_Ryder_ and Tony Sims reflect on a massive win for The Gorilla #JacobsRyder https://t.co/Kp1E8SwSPZ

Ryder revealed his intentions to challenge Canelo before he fought Jacobs. 'Cinnamon' is currently searching for his next opponent as he looks to add more belts to his name. After running through the super-middleweight division, Alvarez wants to take his skills to another division and chase history. He may not fight in the super-middleweight division again anytime soon.

When he does, John Ryder will be eagerly awaiting his opportunity to get his hands on some silverware. Eddie Hearn promotes both Canelo and Ryder so making the fight happen should not be very difficult. However, the ball is in Canelo's court and, being the Undisputed Champion, he gets to decide who he fights next.

Eddie Hearn talks about Canelo taking on John Ryder

Eddie Hearn spoke about Ryder's chances of bagging the Canelo fight in the coming future. In the same post-fight interview, Hearn was in the ring as the interviewer asked him if Canelo would decide to fight Ryder. Hearn replied saying:

"Yeah I think look, Saul obviously wants to fight in the UK. He's got his plans prepared and nearly locked in for this year, but I think if he wants to fight in the UK, he's got the perfect opponent."

Also Read Article Continues below

Although Hearn remains optimistic about Ryder's chances of fighting Canelo, it is highly unlikely that he will pick Ryder. Alvarez is currently looking to make history and is chasing more belts. Ryder currently has no belts to his name and therefore has practically nothing to offer the Mexican sensation.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Canelo will want to take on John Ryder? Yes No 0 votes so far