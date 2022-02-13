Super-middleweight contenders Daniel Jacobs and John Ryder squared off Saturday night in London. No championships were on the line in the bout, but the winner positioned themselves right back into title contention.

The trip to the ring was the first since 2020 for 'Miracle Man'. Ahead of the bout, he stated that he was excited to fight in the U.K., despite the fact 'The Gorilla' had the hometown advantage.

The co-main event saw heavyweight prospect Johnny Fisher back in action. The undefeated Brit took on veteran Gabriel Enguema in a six-round bout.

The undercard featured some high-profile bouts as well. Felix Cash and Magomed Madiev fought for the vacant WBC international middleweight title. On the women's side of boxing, Ellie Scotney and Jorgelina Guanini competed for the vacant WBA international bantamweight title.

Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder: Full card results

John Ryder def. Daniel Jacobs via split decision (115-113, 113-115, 115-113)

There was no divine intervention for 'Miracle Man' tonight in London. The former middleweight champion jumped out to an early lead as the Brit was gunshy in the early rounds of the contest.

However, midway through the fight, the tides turned. Ryder began becoming the aggressor and clearly took the final rounds of the bout. At the end of 12 rounds, 'The Gorilla' earned the victory and got one step closer to a title shot.

Johnny Fisher def. Gabriel Enguema via unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 59-55)

Felix Cash def. Magomed Madiev via unanimous decision (95-92, 95-92, 95-92)

Felix Cash scored a unanimous decision victory over Magomed Madiev. The English fighter had to pick himself up off the canvas twice, but scored the WBC international middleweight championship with the win.

Ellie Scotney def. Jorgelina Guanini via unanimous decision (95-94, 96-94, 96-94)

Austin Williams def. Javier Maciel via TKO (1:02 of Round 6)

Hopey Price def. Ricardo Roman via TKO (Round 4)

Cyrus Pattinson def. Evgenii Vazem via points decision (60-54)

Shiloh Defreitas def. Alexey Tukhtarov via points decision (60-54)

