"I've been in hostile territory before" - Daniel Jacobs unafraid of John Ryder's home crowd advantage 

Daniel Jacobs is set to fight John Ryder in the British fighter's hometown this weekend. Ahead of the bout, 'Miracle Man' has stated he's not afraid of the U.K. crowd influencing the match.

Earlier today, the two held a press conference for their Super-Middleweight bout. During which, Jacobs revealed that although he's fighting in enemy terrority, he's undettered. He also noted that rather than be afraid, he's looking forward to fighting in the U.K against his British foe.

He said:

"The energy in the crowd, the people, the fans, the atmosphere, is going to be one to remember. I'm looking forward to Saturday night. I may not have everyone in attendance going for me, but it's not anything I'm not used to. I've been in hostile territory before. But good or bad energy, it all works for me, and all motivates me.

Watch the Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder press conference below:

The bout will be a first for 'Miracle Man'. While he's fought outside of the United States on two prior occasions, this bout will be the first where he's fought in the U.K.

However, given his pedigree and experience, it's unlikely that Jacobs will be too bothered on fight night.

Daniel Jacobs has been out of the ring since his 2020 fight against Gabriel Rosado

The bout against John Ryder is an extremely important one for Daniel Jacobs. The fight will be his first since November 2020, when he fought Gabriel Rosado.

Jacobs headed into the fight as a massive favorite against his Puerto Rican counterpart. However, his opponent gave him all that he could handle that night in Florida.

The bout was a somewhat uneventful affair. Jacobs failed to land any meaningful blows, but was still able to win many exchanges across the 12-round contest. He won the bout via a controversial split decision.

The win was the second for 'Miracle Man' since his showdown with Canelo Alvarez. He's now set to fight John Ryder this weekend in a fight that he needs to win to get back into title contention at 168 lbs.

