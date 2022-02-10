"He'll do what he wants" - John Ryder talks Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs fight

John Ryder has praised Canelo Alvarez as he prepares to take on Daniel Jacobs this coming Saturday in a do-or-die fight. The winner of the fight will get to challenge for the belt.

However, for the loser, it could perhaps mean the end of the road. Ryder spoke about what is next after this fight as well as Canelo:

"Yeah, I think obviously we don't know what Canelo is doing yet with the titles, but in time, hopefully, some of them will get vacated. I mean, if he'd vacate the WBA title now, then I think this would be a great candidate for the vacant title, but he's not done so. Listen, he's the man of boxing at the moment, so he'll do what he wants to do when he wants to do it."

Take a look at the interview:

Alvarez is currently on the lookout for his next fight as he looks to take his skills to another division. With multiple offers from various divisions, it is only a matter of time until Canelo finalizes his next fight. For Ryder, his biggest task is taking down former champion Daniel Jacobs in order to challenge for the belts. Jacobs is no easy fight.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing John Ryder is putting it all on the line on Saturday for #JacobsRyder John Ryder is putting it all on the line on Saturday for #JacobsRyder 😤 https://t.co/SZTkotKznu

This Saturday, both fighters will leave it all out in the ring. They have everything to lose and everything to gain from this fight.

Sources claim Canelo Alvarez and Eddie Hearn are close to signing a two-fight deal

Canelo Alvarez and DAZN spokesperson Eddie Hearn are reportedly in talks to sign a two-fight deal. According to boxing insider Mike Coppinger and ESPN, Canelo and Hearn are closing in on a deal for Canelo's return to DAZN:

"Sources: Canelo Alvarez & Eddie Hearn are closing in on a two-fight deal for the star’s return to DAZN. Fight 1: Dmitry Bivol on May 7 at 175 pounds. Fight 2: Gennaidy Golovkin on Sept. 17 at 168 pounds. No agreement yet; Canelo & GGG both must win."

Take a look at the tweet:

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



Fight 1: Dmitry Bivol on May 7 at 175 pounds



Fight 2: Gennaidy Golovkin on Sept. 17 at 168 pounds



No agreement yet; Canelo & GGG both must win.



espn.com/boxing/story/_… Sources: Canelo Alvarez & Eddie Hearn are closing in on a two-fight deal for the star’s return to DAZN.Fight 1: Dmitry Bivol on May 7 at 175 poundsFight 2: Gennaidy Golovkin on Sept. 17 at 168 poundsNo agreement yet; Canelo & GGG both must win. Sources: Canelo Alvarez & Eddie Hearn are closing in on a two-fight deal for the star’s return to DAZN.Fight 1: Dmitry Bivol on May 7 at 175 pounds Fight 2: Gennaidy Golovkin on Sept. 17 at 168 poundsNo agreement yet; Canelo & GGG both must win.espn.com/boxing/story/_…

Also Read Article Continues below

If this is true, fans may finally get to see another Canelo vs. 'Triple G' fight in the future. Although it is just rumors at this stage, fans will be excited to see that the fight they have been wanting to see for so long is in talks. However, for that fight to take place both Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will have to win their next fights.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Will we get to see Canelo take on Triple G again? Yes No 0 votes so far