"I'm just trying to chase them world titles" - Conor Benn on what's next and his performance against Chris van Heerden

Conor Benn has stated that he wants to start challenging for world titles and is not afraid to fight the top boxers at 147 lbs.

Benn dominantly defeated Chris van Heerden last night and claimed a second-round stoppage victory against the South African. After a competitive opening round, 'The Destroyer' landed a devastating right hand and a flurry of punches to end the contest.

Watch the fight highlights of Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden:

Here's what Benn said in a post-fight interview with iFL TV:

"There are other fighters calling me out who are bums, I'm just trying to chase them world titles. I'm not scared of anyone, I'm not worried about anyone. I just want to get in there and get a world title, whoever they put in front of me. It's just annoying when you have all these fighters who talk rubbish. Payday you want paid."

It is unclear who the Essex boxer is referring to when he mentions that "bums" are calling him out. Frank Warren has openly stated that he wants Benn to face David Avanesyan. Avanesyan does not have a massive profile like Benn, but is widely regarded as a tough welterweight and has beaten fighters such as Josh Kelly and Shane Mosley.

Time will tell whether 'The Destroyer' takes on the elite boxers at 147 lbs in his next bout or picks an opponent who is slightly more dangerous than van Heerden.

Conor Benn breaks down his win against Chris van Heerden

Conor Benn continued by analyzing his performance against van Heerden and pinpointing what allowed him to knock the southpaw out in such emphatic fashion:

"Right uppercut, right hand, it was just a barrage of punches. Once I had him backed up I let my hands go. It's a bit tricky because there was a height difference while he was at range but I worked my way in, kept applying pressure, using my head dropping low and coming in. So he felt he was under attack."

Watch the full interview with Conor Benn on iFL TV:

With his win, Benn added another experienced boxer to his resume alongside previous opponents such as Chris Algieri and Samuel Vargas. 'The Destroyer' has three knockouts out in his last four fights and clearly carries strong punching power.

