David Avanesyan dismantles and stops Oskari Metz in the first round

David Avanesyan continued his winning streak last night with a first-round stoppage against the previously unbeaten Oskari Metz. The Russian got the 29th victory and 17th knockout of his career while retaining his EBU European Welterweight Title.

From the opening bell, David Avanesyan came forward and put pressure on his Finnish opponent. Metz was able to keep Avanesyan at bay for the first minute and a half of the fight by staying busy with his punches.

However, the man of Armenian heritage landed a devastating left hook shortly after that sent Metz crashing to the canvas. Metz showed courage by getting to his feet and opting to continue. However, Avanesyan followed up with a barrage of punches that forced a standing count and the referee to eventually stop the contest with less than a minute to go in the round.

Watch the full fight highlights below:

What's next for David Avanesyan?

In his post-fight interview, David Avanesyan expressed his desire for a big fight next against one of the top boxers in the welterweight division.

"Next fight is big fight, world title I'm ready. I'm ready to fight for world title, WBC, WBO, IBF."

Watch the full post-fight interview with Avanesyan:

The Russian has previously been rumored to fight Conor Benn, who has a bout scheduled against Chris van Heerden on April 16. Queensbury promoter Frank Warren has openly stated that he believes Avanesyan would defeat 'The Destroyer' if the two fighters met in the ring.

If Benn comes through his test against the South African and fails to get a lucrative fight after, a bout with Avanesyan is possible.

The IBF and WBC titles are currently held by Errol Spence Jr., who faces Yordenis Ugas in a unification contest on April 16 with the WBA title also on the line. It is plausible that the winner will fight Terence Crawford for the undisputed crown, so Avanesyan may need to wait a bit longer for his title shot.

Apart from the world champions, the Russian could face one of the top young welterweights in the world, such as Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. Both are undefeated and Avanesyan could provide a stern test for either.

Edited by Aziel Karthak