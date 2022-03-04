"I'm the big fish at 147" - Errol Spence Jr. ready to prove he's the best welterweight on the planet against Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. is confident ahead of his bout with Yordenis Ugas. 'The Truth' is set to face the Cuban next month at a Showtime pay-per-view.

Earlier today was the kickoff press conference for Spence Jr. vs. Ugas. The bout is expected to be one of the biggest of the year. The fight will ensure that one welterweight moves closer to undisputed status.

Interestingly, the press conference stood in stark contrast to a lot of other previous boxing pressers. There was no grandiose rivalry between the two, who were instead quite respectful. However, both men showed a lot of confidence as well.

Most of that confidence was coming out of Spence Jr. The reigning WBC and IBF Welterweight Champion praised Ugas, but also noted that this is just another step in his goal.

“He’s a great warrior, but I believe it’s my time to show the world that I’m here to win another belt... At the end of the day, I want to be the Undisputed Welterweight Champion of the world. This is another step towards that goal. I’ve been the shot caller. I’m the big fish at 147 [pounds].”

Watch the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas press conference below:

Errol Spence Jr. has been inactive due to injuries

Errol Spence Jr. was viewed as arguably the greatest pound-for-pound boxer on the planet in 2019. In September of that year, he defeated Shawn Porter via split-decision in the greatest bout of 2019.

However, following that fight, 'The Truth' suffered a career-threatening injury stemming from a car accident just weeks after his bout with 'Showtime'. Despite being thrown from the vehicle, he thankfully escaped with only minor injuries.

He was able to return to the ring in December 2020 against Danny Garcia. The champion outclassed his challenger and won the bout by way of a wide unanimous decision. It seemed like he was back on the right track and was soon set to fight Manny Pacquiao.

However, weeks before their July 2021 fight, Spence Jr. was forced to pull out of the massive clash due to a tear in his eye. Once again, 'The Truth' suffered a terrible injury and was forced to sit on the sidelines for a prolonged period of time.

Now, the champion is set to fight. While some may have forgotten how good Spence Jr. is due to his time away from the ring, 'The Truth' is ready to show them why he's one of the best in April.

