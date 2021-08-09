How did Errol Spence Jr. get into a car accident?

In the early hours of October 10, 2019, Errol Spence Jr. was driving his Ferrari 488 Spider in the streets of Dallas, Texas when he was met with a life-threatening accident.

Spence Jr., who was alone in the car, was driving at a very high speed. At one point, 'The Truth' lost control of the car and got ejected from it as the Ferrari rolled multiple times on the road. A few hours earlier, the boxer had consumed alcohol and was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

You can watch the clip of the accident below:

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

A year after the car crash, Errol Spence Jr. uploaded a post on Instagram, reflecting on the horrific incident.

"A Year today...I don’t know how or why I got saved but thank God the thought of leaving my lil girls & them growing up without me still fuck with me but I’m triple blessed & must be here for a reason..." wrote Errol Spence Jr. in the caption.

In the build-up to his fight against Danny Garcia, the 31-year-old spoke about the incident in a video for PBC on FOX:

"I'm in my Ferrari driving and I really don't know what happened. I don't remember that night, to tell you the truth. I [have] just seen the video of me flipping, you know, down the road and in the car and you know, [I] didn't see me fly out or anything like that, Just seeing the surveillance camera with me falling out," said Errol Spence Jr.

You can watch the clip below:

After recovering from the accident, 'The Truth' made a comeback to boxing and took on Danny Garcia for the WBC and IBF welterweight title in December 2020. Spence Jr. ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Errol Spence Jr. believes he will retire Manny Pacquiao from boxing

While speaking to Showtime, Errol Spence Jr. said that Manny Pacquiao will retire from boxing after the two fighters face off in August. Errol Spence Jr. will fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Edited by Jack Cunningham