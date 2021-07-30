When are Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr fighting?

Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. are fighting on August 21st, 2021.

Spence, a unified welterweight champion, will be putting his WBC and IBF welterweight titles on the line in the fight against Pacquiao. The Ring welterweight title that’s currently vacant will also be at stake in the high-profile matchup.

Manny Pacquiao believes Errol Spence Jr. is even better than Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In the aftermath of the kick-off press conference in the buildup to their upcoming fight, Manny Pacquiao answered several questions from the media. Pacquiao was asked about his old rival, Floyd Mayweather, offering to help Spence train for him.

Mayweather holds a decision win over Pacquiao and was willing to offer Spence pointers to beat Pacquiao. The Filipino boxing legend seemed unfazed by Mayweather’s actions, however, as he stated:

“I don’t think he (Mayweather) can help Errol Spence to give advice about techniques. Errol Spence is younger, and he knows what he’s doing.” (*Video courtesy: Fight Hub TV)

Errol Spence is confident that he’ll retire Manny Pacquiao

In conversation with Showtime, Errol Spence predicted that Manny Pacquiao would retire after losing to him. Spence said:

“I think he’ll definitely retire after this fight…I don’t know (if I’ll KO him). We’ll see. You’ll have to tune in and order.”

Furthermore, Errol Spence also addressed the long-awaited fight between him and WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. Spence emphasized that he’d be open to fighting Crawford after the Manny Pacquiao fight. Spence noted:

“I definitely want that fight, and we’ve just got to make it happen. It’s for his guys and my guys to talk to each other and see if it can happen. If it can’t happen, I’ve got to move up.”

Manny Pacquiao’s most recent fight was a split decision win over then-undefeated Keith Thurman back in July 2019. The fight witnessed Pacquiao capture the WBA (Super) welterweight title, which he was eventually stripped of due to inactivity.

Meanwhile, Errol Spence’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over Danny Garcia in December 2020. The fight saw Spence retain his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

The 12-round professional boxing bout between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 21st, 2021. The winner of this fight will hold the coveted WBC, IBF, and The Ring welterweight titles.

